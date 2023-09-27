Selby shoppers left 'choking' after flare let off in Poundland store
Shoppers were left "coughing and choking" on orange smoke after a flare was set off in a North Yorkshire shop, police have said.
The device was let off in Poundland in Selby earlier this month and caused distress to several elderly customers.
The store estimated the disruption cost them £600 in lost sales, the North Yorkshire force said.
A 16 and 17-year-old boy have been arrested and police are looking for a third boy who was also in the store.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and have asked any shoppers who were evacuated during the 19 September incident to get in touch.
