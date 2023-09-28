Drax: Robotic dog used to improve power station safety
A robotic dog is to be used to carry out safety checks and spot potential hazards at the UK's largest renewable power station.
The robot, called Sparky, is fitted with a camera which enables it to conduct inspections of equipment at Drax, near Selby, in North Yorkshire.
The company said it meant they could collect better information and keep "colleagues out of harm's way".
Sparky is one of the Spot pedigree of robodogs from US firm Boston Dynamics.
The bright-yellow robot will also be programmed to follow tailored routes around the site, which will enable it to operate autonomously.
Richard Barber, maintenance systems lead engineer, said the new addition was a real "game-changer" for them.
"The technology enables our team to collect better information about our equipment, while also keeping our colleagues out of harm's way."
He said the camera allowed them to zoom in on equipment and its thermal infrared camera meant they could see any hot spot or thermal anomaly on machinery.
"We want to prevent faults from happening, not simply repair them when they occur," he said.
"With Sparky on patrol at the power station, we will be able to do just that."
Robotic dogs have been used for a variety of other tasks already in the UK, including carrying out surveys of two Cold War weapons testing facilities, while in Singapore the technology was used during the pandemic to enforce social distancing.
