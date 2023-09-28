Nabin Thapa: Tributes paid after soldier dies on Army exercise
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a soldier who died on a training exercise in Yorkshire.
Nabin Thapa 35, died on Thursday 21 September at the Driffield Training Area in East Yorkshire.
Pte Thapa was a member of 6 Regiment The Royal Logistic Corps, based at Dishforth Airfield in North Yorkshire.
Commanding officer Lt Col Jen Lockett said Pte Thapa's death was "devastating". Col Lockett added: "He will be greatly missed."
A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of the incident as was "assisting police with their inquiries".
Pte Thapa joined the Army in 2019 and was assigned to Dishforth in August 2020.
Since then he had been deployed to Cyprus and taken part in exercises in the UK and Oman.
An Army spokesperson said Pte Thapa, who was also a keen sportsman, was conscientious and "always the first to volunteer".
"The regiment has been devastated to have lost a brilliant soldier in such difficult circumstances.
"His memory will be honoured in the squadron and wider regiment as a kind and caring individual; he will be sadly missed, but incredibly well remembered."
