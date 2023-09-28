Body found in river in search for missing York teenager
A body has been found in the search for a missing North Yorkshire teenager, police have confirmed.
Leah, 16, from York, was last seen by friends on the morning of 20 September.
CCTV footage showed her at the edge of the River Ouse near Lendal Bridge in the city later that day.
A body was recovered from the river in the Terry Avenue area of the city at 13:00 BST on Thursday, North Yorkshire Police said. Her next of kin have been notified.
A force spokesperson said a formal identification would be carried out.
