Scarborough: Plans for 2,000ft seaside zip wire submitted
Plans for a 2,100ft zip line experience in Scarborough have been put forward to the council.
Proposals said the ride would launch in front of the town's Open Air Theatre in North Bay and head towards Scalby Mills miniature railway station.
Developers also earmarked a "drop ride" for the landing tower as part of their proposals, which includes safety areas, containers, marquees and toilets.
An application was submitted to North Yorkshire Council on 22 September.
In its submission, Big Bang Promotions said it wanted to install four zip lines, each 2,132ft (650m) in length, crossing Scarborough Heights from the disused Marvel's Amusement Park site in North Bay via two towers.
It said 4.5 acres of the former recreational hilltop site had become "overgrown and reclaimed by nature" after more than a decade of being vacant, but it offered "panoramic views out over the North Bay".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the drop ride would provide visitors with the opportunity to "freefall to ground level rather than disembarking the landing tower by the stairs".
The proposed route would "sail over open space for the first 350 metres then over the disused crazy golf course running adjacent to the light railway on one side and the promenade on the other for the last 300 metres," the LDRS said.
Both the launch and landing towers have already been constructed and previously used at Lambeth Park in London.
Planning documents submitted to North Yorkshire Council highlighted the structures would be temporary and that they could be "erected in two weeks and removed in a shorter time frame".
Before it was abolished, Scarborough council last year approved an adventure sports strategy as well as a wider "masterplan" aimed at developing North Bay into a "destination of choice" for adrenaline activities, alongside the creation of luxury hotels.
Big Bang Promotions said the proposed location "fits with the Scarborough Borough Council masterplan".
