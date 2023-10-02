Catterick crash: Inquest opens into death of boy, 8
An eight-year-old boy who was hit by a car in North Yorkshire died from a head injury, an inquest has heard.
Joshua Slater was killed in a crash at Catterick Garrison on 5 September.
Northallerton Coroner's Court heard he lived at the base and was walking on Somerset Close when he was struck by a car at about 17:50 BST.
He died at the scene of the crash. The inquest was adjourned by senior coroner Jonathan Heath while further police inquiries are carried out.
Joshua's mother Kirsty has previously paid tribute to her "kind and caring" son.
