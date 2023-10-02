Alfie Lovett: Teenager killed in crash died from chest injuries
- Published
A teenager who was killed in a car crash near Brimham Rocks died from chest injuries, an inquest has heard.
Alfie Lovett, from York, was a front seat passenger in a grey Peugeot 107 which hit a wall near the North Yorkshire landmark on 12 September.
An inquest in to the 17-year-old's death opened at Northallerton Coroners' Court on Monday.
Senior coroner Jonathan Heath adjourned the inquest while further inquiries were carried out by police.
The crash happened on Brimham Rocks Road in Nidderdale at about 18:50 BST.
In a tribute, Alfie's family previously described him as "a fiercely loyal friend, a protective big brother to his two younger sisters and brother and loving father to his infant son".
