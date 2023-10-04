Road to shut as work begins on York station scheme
A road near York railway station is to shut for six weeks as work begins on a project to transform the area.
The first phase of the Station Gateway scheme will see Queen Street bridge removed and a new Station Square built.
Drop-in sessions will be held before the section of Queen Street leading to York Railway Institute (RI) gym closes on 16 October, York Council said.
Councillor Pete Kilbane said the project will "deliver significant transport improvements".
The road closure will enable work to start to demolish the footbridge to the RI building.
Residents and businesses are invited to find out more at sessions at the RI gym on 12 October from 16:00 BST to 18:00.
The initial works are expected to cost £7.8m and will also include improvements to the cycle lanes and footpaths, as well as upgrades to the bus stops.
Contractors have already moved into the station's long stay car park, where some sections have been closed.
Mr Kilbane, deputy leader of the council and executive member for transport and the economy, said: "This is another step forward for the project which will create a fitting gateway to our historic railway station.
"The project will deliver significant transport improvements as well as welcoming public spaces that will bring major economic and social benefits, alongside the development of York Central."
He said the council would work with organisations to "keep people informed and also to minimise disruption".
Steve Wilson, deputy head of stations at LNER, said the scheme would "significantly improve access to the station for everyone and create a much-improved gateway for visitors to the beautiful and historic city".
