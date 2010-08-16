Northern Ireland

Police investigate Bellaghy bomb warning

  • 16 August 2010

Police in County Londonderry are investigating claims that a bomb has been left in the village of Bellaghy.

Anyone who discovers anything suspicious is advised not to touch the object but contact the police immediately.

Meanwhile, an alert in Lurgan in County Armagh is understood to have ended.

Police officers had been investigating reports of a suspicious object at Antrim Road in the town.