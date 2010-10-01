Image caption Keith Gillespie has been declared bankrupt

The former Manchester United and Northern Ireland international footballer Keith Gillespie has been declared bankrupt.

An order was made against the player following a petition by HM Revenue and Customs lodged at Belfast High Court.

The 35-year-old spent much of his professional career in England, having also played for Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United.

HM Revenue and Customs said it had taken action over a tax bill.

Mr Gillespie left Irish League side Glentoran in June after failing to agree terms.

His departure from Glentoran came despite him having indicated that he was prepared to take a pay cut at the cash-strapped east Belfast club.

The player, from Bangor in County Down, won 86 international caps during his career, which also included loans spells with Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic.

He moved to Glentoran from Bradford City last August in a one-year deal, after failing to win a contract with the League Two club.

A High Court document revealed that the decision to declare the player bankrupt was taken on the basis of evidence from a solicitor acting for HM Revenue and Customs.

It also confirmed that the Official Receiver has been appointed manager of his estate.