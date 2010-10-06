Image copyright Getty Images Image caption David Cameron is making his first address as prime minister to the Tory conference

David Cameron is expected to strongly criticise the activities of dissident republicans in a speech to the Conservative Party conference later.

His first speech to the party faithful as prime minister is thought to include some Northern Ireland references.

He is expected to say he is prime minister for all parts of the UK.

It is believed he will pledge continued support for the peace process, pointing out how Tory governments were involved at the outset of talks in the 1990s.

Northern Ireland Secretary Owen Paterson will also address the conference in Birmingham on Wednesday.