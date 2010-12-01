Image caption Glenedra Road Feeny taken by Mary McCullagh

As a result of the ongoing bad weather conditions, the following Northern Ireland schools will not open on Wednesday:

Antrim

No mention of school closures.

Armagh

Keady Primary School closed on Wednesday but hopes to open on Thursday

Open night at Oliver Plunkett PS in Ballyhagan Loughgall postponed, but school is open

St Peter's PS Cloughreagh is OPEN but parent teacher meeting is cancelled

Down

Clontifleece Primary School, Warren Point

Newry High School

Kilkeel Primary School

Grange Primary School Kilkeel

St Louis Grammar School Kilkeel

Killkeel Nursery School

Kilkeel High School

Seaview Nursery School Warrenpoint

Moneydarragh Primary School Annalong

St Mary's Primary School, Glasdrumman

Fermanagh

No mention of school closures.

Londonderry

No mention of school closures.

Tyrone

No mention of school closures.