Further Northern Ireland school closures on 1 December
As a result of the ongoing bad weather conditions, the following Northern Ireland schools will not open on Wednesday:
Antrim
No mention of school closures.
Armagh
Keady Primary School closed on Wednesday but hopes to open on Thursday
Open night at Oliver Plunkett PS in Ballyhagan Loughgall postponed, but school is open
St Peter's PS Cloughreagh is OPEN but parent teacher meeting is cancelled
Down
Clontifleece Primary School, Warren Point
Newry High School
Kilkeel Primary School
Grange Primary School Kilkeel
St Louis Grammar School Kilkeel
Killkeel Nursery School
Kilkeel High School
Seaview Nursery School Warrenpoint
Moneydarragh Primary School Annalong
St Mary's Primary School, Glasdrumman
Fermanagh
No mention of school closures.
Londonderry
No mention of school closures.
Tyrone
No mention of school closures.