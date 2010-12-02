Caroline Robinson from County Down killed in Goa
- 2 December 2010
A woman from County Down has been killed in a motorcycle accident in India.
Caroline Robinson, 33, from Bangor was a pillion passenger when the crash happened in Goa on Monday.
The Foreign Office said it was in touch with Ms Robinson's next of kin and was providing consular assistance.