County Down school closures for Thursday
- 8 December 2010
The following schools in County Down will be closed on Thursday 9 December due to the poor weather.
St Ronan's Primary School, Newry
Newry High School
Banbridge Academy, Banbridge
Clontifleece Primary School
To report a school closure for Thursday, please e-mail ni_news@bbc.co.uk giving your name, school and codeword given by the Department of Education. Click here for more information.