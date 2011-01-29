A man who has been on the run for 15 years has appeared in court in Belfast after he was extradited from Spain.

The warrant against Gary Marno from Clonmeen, in Drumgor, Craigavon, was originally issued in 1996 after Marno failed to turn up for sentencing.

He had pleaded guilty to the burglary of a warehouse in Belfast in November 1995 and attempting to steal £80,000 worth of coffee and confectionery.

Marno was remanded in custody to appear at a later date.

Appearing in the dock of Belfast Magistrates' Court 46-year-old Gary Marno did not speak during the short hearing.

Detective Constable Adams said he executed the warrant which was originally issued by Crown Court Judge Derick Rodgers in 1996 after Marno failed to turn up for sentencing.

Solicitor Richard Montief told the court he had appeared for Marno at the time, but that his firm would need to see the papers in the case again as they have "long since vanished".

No bail application was lodged and Marno was remanded into custody to appear in front of Judge Rodgers on a date to be fixed.