The NI Deputy First Minister has urged the public to support police on both sides of the border in the fight against dissident republicans.

Martin McGuinness was speaking ahead of a peace rally in Omagh on Sunday a week after the murder of NI police officer Ronan Kerr in the town.

He added that the killing had "revulsed and disgusted people" and united people across Ireland.

He said that dissidents were increasing activity but not gaining strength.

His comments also come a day after police said that a 500lb bomb found near Newry may have been destined for a town centre and had the potential to cause devastation.

"I think that people throughout the island of Ireland and here in the north, including many who stood against the British army and the forces that supported the British army are absolutely and totally revulsed and disgusted at the murder of Ronan Kerr," Mr McGuinness told the Andrew Marr Show.

He added that Constable Kerr had been an "Irish nationalist and republican-minded" and had wanted to join the police to support the peace process.

"For him to have been murdered in this way has in fact united the island of Ireland against the activities of these people."