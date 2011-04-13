Image copyright PA Image caption Constable Kerr was killed by a bomb under his car outside his Omagh home

Police investigating the murder of Ronan Kerr have been granted a further six days to question a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old man.

Constable Kerr was killed by a bomb under his car outside his Omagh home.

Brian Carron, 26, from the Dungannon area, was arrested in Scotland on 6 April and the 40-year-old man was detained near Omagh on 7 April.

Police were earlier granted a five-day extension to question a 33-year-old man arrested in the Omagh area last week.

Weapons and explosives, including four Kalashnikov rifles were found in the Coalisland area of County Tyrone on 5 April by police investigating the police officer's murder.

Mr Kerr's funeral witnessed unprecedented scenes - with police officers and members of the Gaelic Athletic Association uniting in his memory, as well as politicians from across all the main Northern Ireland parties.