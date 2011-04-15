Image copyright PA Image caption Constable Kerr was killed by a bomb under his car outside his Omagh home

Police investigating the murder of Constable Ronan Kerr have been granted a further six days and 18 hours to question a 33-year-old man.

Constable Kerr was killed by a bomb under his car outside his Omagh home on Saturday 2 April.

On Wednesday, police were given an extra six days to question two other men, aged 26 and 40, about the killing.

Weapons and explosives were found in the Coalisland area on 5 April by police investigating the murder.

They included four Kalashnikov rifles, six loaded ammunition magazines, incendiary bombs, plastic explosives and components for both rocket launchers and bombs.

The 33-year-old man was arrested on 8 April, while the others were arrested on 6 and 7 April.

Mr Kerr's funeral witnessed unprecedented scenes - with police officers and members of the Gaelic Athletic Association uniting in his memory, as well as politicians from across all the main Northern Ireland parties.