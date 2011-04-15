Weapons found in Lurgan dissident republican search
Guns and ammunition have been found in Lurgan by police investigating dissident republican activity.
Two pistols and a shotgun were recovered during the search of waste ground to the rear of Tarry Drive.
A "significant" amount of ammunition was also found, police said.
PSNI area commander Chief Inspector Jason Murphy said: "Three firearms have been taken out of circulation today and this can only be a good thing for the people of Lurgan."
The searches were carried out by the police's Serious Crime Branch. No arrests were made.