Irish police have searched a house in County Monaghan as part of the PSNI investigation into the murder of Constable Ronan Kerr in Omagh earlier this month.

A number of items were taken for forensic examination from the search in Scotstown on Tuesday night.

Constable Kerr was killed by a bomb under his car outside his Omagh home on Saturday 2 April.

Two men arrested over the murder were released "unconditionally" on Tuesday.

A 33-year-old man is still being questioned.