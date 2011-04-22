The NI First Minister has condemned a statement to the Belfast Telegraph by a group claiming responsibility for the murder of Ronan Kerr.

The newspaper reported that the group has claimed it is made up of former members of the Provisional IRA.

Constable Kerr, 25, was killed when a booby-trap bomb exploded under his car almost three weeks ago.

Peter Robinson said the statement summed up his killers' "moral and political emptiness".

"A murder like this makes clear the choice between those who want to drag us back to the dark days and those who are committed to moving Northern Ireland forward," he added.

A 33-year-old man has been charged by police investigating Ronan Kerr's murder. He is charged with possession of explosives, firearms and articles likely to be of use to terrorists.