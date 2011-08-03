Northern Ireland

Four dissident suspects arrested and rifle found in Derry

  • 3 August 2011
Searches took place on the Foyle Road
Three men and a teenager have been arrested in Londonderry in connection with dissident republican activity.

The men, aged 54, 42, 23 and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Tuesday evening and taken to Antrim police station for questioning.

The 23-year-old was arrested in a car in Abercorn Road, where a suspected rifle was recovered by police.

The other three suspects, who were not in the car, were detained a short time later as part of a follow-up operation.

As part of the subsequent follow up an object was discovered, it was removed for examination by ATO. Searches are continuing in the area this afternoon.

A police spokesman said detectives from the serious crime squad made the arrests under the Terrorism Act.

Police said that the suspected firearm had been taken away for examination.

A suspicious object was also discovered by officers during the operation on the Foyle Road. The road has now re-opened.

A number of residents were temporarily evacuated from the homes and accommodated at Brooke Park Leisure Centre.

SDLP councillor John Boyle visited the scene on Tuesday night.

He said: "From speaking to local people I can confirm that witnesses saw a police vehicle ram another vehicle on the Foyle Road close to Craigavon Bridge, which is quite close to the city centre.

"The occupants of that vehicle were subsequently apprehended."

