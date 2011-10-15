Six people rescued at Castlerock
- Published
Six people have been rescued after their boat capsized at the mouth of the River Bann near Castlerock, according to the coastguard agency.
The Irish Coastguard helicopter and two RNLI lifeboats were tasked to the scene just before 16:00 BST.
They managed to help one person from the water, and five others who were clinging to the overturned vessel.
A coastguard spokeperson said the group had been returning from a dive and were all wearing dry suits.
"We received a 999 call from a member of the public at around ten to four in the afternoon and are very grateful to that person," she added.
"Conditions were quite choppy and there were strong gales. Thankfully we managed get everyone back safely."