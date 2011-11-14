Homes to boil water in Ballymoney
- 14 November 2011
About 1,300 homes in Ballymoney are still required to boil water before use.
The postcode areas where water should still be boiled are:
BT53 - 6QX , 7PT
7QW, 7PY, 7PW, 7PL, 6QY, 7PU, 7QL, 6QS, 7LT, 7PX, 7PB, 7NJ, 7NX, 7PH
7NF, 7NZ, 7NN, 7NP, 7JZ, 7NT, 7NR, 7LN, 7NH, 7NU, 7NW, 7NS, 7LE, 7LD
7NL, 7PA, 7NY, 7NG, 7LF, 7NQ.