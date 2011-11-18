Northern Ireland

Dublin fire risk flats developer Tom McFeely wins jail reprieve

  • 18 November 2011
Thomas McFeely
Image caption Tom McFeely was originally jailed and ordered to pay a 1m euro fine (Picture courtesy of RTE)

A County Londonderry developer given a three month jail sentence for not complying with a fire safety order has won a reprieve pending appeal.

Tom McFeely, a director of Coalport Developments, was also fined 1m euros for contempt for failing to remedy fire risks at a Dublin apartment complex.

Priory Hall was evacuated in October, with 240 people put up in hotels.

On Thursday afternoon, the Supreme Court agreed that the sentence should be stayed pending a full appeal.

The court said that the deadline for completion of the works was not until 28 November and Mr McFeely, a former IRA hunger-striker originally from Dungiven, could not carry out the works because he had been ordered off the site earlier in the month.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites