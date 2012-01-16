Three men charged with Philip Strickland murder
- Published
Three men have been charged with the murder of Philip Strickland, who was shot dead near Comber last week.
Mr Strickland, who was 36, was found dead in a car on Quarry Road, off the Ballydrain Road, on the night of 11 January.
The three men - aged 54, 26 and 24 - are to appear in court in Newtownards on Tuesday.
Earlier, a 44-year-old man appeared at Ards Magistrates' Court accused of assisting offenders over the killing.
North Lucas, of Ballycreely Road, Comber, was released on bail of £750 and ordered to surrender his passport and to stay away from any witnesses or co-accused in the case.
The two younger men charged with the murder have also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
The 54-year-old has also been charged with possession of a firearm and making threats to kill.
Two other men arrested over the murder, aged 19 and 32, have been released pending reports to the Public Prosecution Service.
A 44-year-old woman was released on police bail, while two other women, aged 19 and 21, were released without charge.