Three men charged with Philip Strickland murder

Philip Strickland
Philip Strickland was found shot dead in a car near Comber

Three men have been charged with the murder of Philip Strickland, who was shot dead near Comber last week.

Mr Strickland, who was 36, was found dead in a car on Quarry Road, off the Ballydrain Road, on the night of 11 January.

The three men - aged 54, 26 and 24 - are to appear in court in Newtownards on Tuesday.

Earlier, a 44-year-old man appeared at Ards Magistrates' Court accused of assisting offenders over the killing.

North Lucas, of Ballycreely Road, Comber, was released on bail of £750 and ordered to surrender his passport and to stay away from any witnesses or co-accused in the case.

The two younger men charged with the murder have also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The 54-year-old has also been charged with possession of a firearm and making threats to kill.

Two other men arrested over the murder, aged 19 and 32, have been released pending reports to the Public Prosecution Service.

A 44-year-old woman was released on police bail, while two other women, aged 19 and 21, were released without charge.

