Man expresses remorse over crossbow attack at Rain nightclub in Belfast
- Published
A man accused of launching a crossbow attack on a Belfast nightclub has expressed remorse, a court has heard.
John Gorman, 32, of no fixed address, faces charges connected to a bolt being fired at door staff outside the Rain club on 11 January.
He is accused of four counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage to a glass panel at the Tomb Street premises.
Mr Gorman is also charged with having an offensive weapon with intent.
A detective constable told Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday that he could connect the defendant with all of the alleged offences.
No bail application was made during the short hearing.
But a solicitor for the accused asked the officer: "Is it correct that during interview Mr Gorman presented as showing remorse?"
The detective confirmed that regret had been expressed.
Gorman was remanded in custody to appear again by video link on 2 May.