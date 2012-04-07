Man held over Andrew Allen murder in Buncrana is released
A man who was arrested in connection with the murder of Londonderry man Andrew Allen has been released without charge.
The man from Northern Ireland was arrested for questioning in County Donegal on Friday.
Mr Allen was killed in his home in Buncrana, County Donegal, in February.
The father-of-two, originally from the Waterside area of Derry, was murdered by the vigilante group, Republican Action Against Drugs.
