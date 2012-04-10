A 57-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the death of a man in north Belfast has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

He was detained on Sunday by detectives investigating the sudden death of a man in his 30s.

The man's body was found at a residence in Carrick Hill at about 13:30 BST on Sunday.

The cause of his death has not yet been established and a post mortem examination is being carried out.

Police have appealed to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Donegall Lane area on Saturday night between 19:15 BST and 19:30 BST to contact them.