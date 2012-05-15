Ardoyne, Belfast, guns find linked to dissident republicans
A number of guns found in north Belfast on Tuesday afternoon are believed to be linked to dissident republicans, police have said.
They were found at Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area. A number of residents moved from their homes during the search operation have now returned.
There no reports of any arrests.
Police said the find had "undoubtedly thwarted attempts of these criminals to inflict death, injury and misery on the community of north Belfast".
"Police are determined to work to protect communities and would appeal for the public's continued assistance and co-operation," Superintendent Mark Purdon said.