Image caption Paddy McKillen challenged the Barclay brothers for control of three top hotels

Belfast-born property developer Paddy McKillen has lost his High Court case in London over the control of three top hotels.

Mr McKillen wanted to block a "takeover plan" by twins Sir David and Sir Frederick Barclay for a company that owned the hotels.

On Friday, a judge ruled against Mr McKillen, following a trial spanning more than two months.

It is expected that Mr McKillen will appeal the decision.

Mr McKillen was fighting Sir David and Sir Frederick Barclay over control of a £1bn company which owns the Connaught, Claridges and the Berkeley hotels.

All three men were investors in Coroin.

Mr McKillen claimed that "company affairs" were conducted in a "manner unfairly prejudicial to his interests".

The Barclay brothers disputed Mr McKillen's claims and said his allegations were designed to "tarnish" their reputations and "embarrass" them.

In a lengthy written ruling, Mr Justice David Richards announced that two sets of proceedings brought by Mr McKillen "fail and will be dismissed".