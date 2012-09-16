Three men held over stabbing at Parkmore, Craigavon
- Published
Three men have been arrested over a stabbing in Craigavon, County Armagh, early on Sunday.
The 45-year-old man was stabbed at a house in Parkmore at about 00:45 BST.
The victim was treated at the scene by police officers and paramedics before being taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Three men, aged 20, 27 and 36, are being questioned by police. The man's name has not yet been released.
Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.