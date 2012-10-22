Image caption PCSPs are merging the functions of the District Policing Partnerships and Community Safety Partnerships

The new Belfast Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) is due to be formally launched later.

The event, at the Ulster Hall at noon on Monday, is open to the public.

It is the first in a series of events aimed at improving community safety and relationships between communities and the police.

PCSPs were established under the Justice Act (Northern Ireland) 2011 to help make communities safer.

They merge the functions previously undertaken by District Policing Partnerships (DPPs) and Community Safety Partnerships (CSPs).

PCSPs are being established in Northern Ireland's 26 council areas and involve a total of 237 independent members.

Councillor Jim McVeigh, chairman of Belfast PCSP, said: "I'm delighted to be able to launch the new Policing and Community Safety Partnership and hope that we will be able to support real and tangible improvements in community safety throughout Belfast.

"We recognise that many communities face very real difficulties with crime and anti-social behaviour and we are absolutely committed to playing our part in addressing these difficulties.

"We have recently awarded grants to over 40 local groups to deliver community safety initiatives in their area and we want to continue to engage with communities to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour and to help build relationships between communities and the police."

The PCSP was established in April this year and has four district partnerships working at a local level in Belfast.

Membership includes local councillors and publicly-appointed members as well as representatives from organisations with a role in tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.

They are supported by Belfast City Council and overseen regionally by the Department of Justice and the Northern Ireland Policing Board.