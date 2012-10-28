Ireland border poll 'waste of money' says DUP
The DUP have said that a referendum on a united Ireland would be a "waste of money".
Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams this week repeated calls for a border poll.
But the DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson told the Sunday Politics show unionists were "confident of their position" within the UK and would have "nothing to fear" from a border poll.
"We've settled the political situation here and don't need a poll to tell us what is blindingly obvious," he said.
"People in the south don't want a united Ireland people in Northern Ireland don't want a united Ireland why would we waste taxpayers money on asking something we already know the answer to?"
Speaking on the same programme, Sinn Fein's national chairman Declan Kearney, echoed the call for a poll.
"We need to see an end to the status quo that currently validates and perpetuates sectarianism and segregation within our society," he said.
"We could do so much better if our parties worked harder at putting forward a common vision."