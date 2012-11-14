Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Army bomb disposal officers and police dealt with the bomb on Monday

Police are revisiting the scene where a bomb was found near a primary school in west Belfast.

On Monday, two controlled explosions were carried out on the device on Ballymagarry Lane near Springhill Primary School.

Police have appealed for motorists who may have travelled along Ballymagarry Lane between last Wednesday and Saturday to contact them.

They also want to speak to anyone who saw anything unusual lying on the road.

Police said the device "could have been an under-car booby trap designed to kill and maim".

It is believed that dissident republicans were behind the incident.

Detectives have examined a number of cars that passed along the road in the hours before the bomb was discovered on Monday, but they do not believe it was attached to any of them.

They have been trying to identify and contact other potential targets who may have travelled along the road.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who saw any unknown vehicles or people acting suspiciously on the Ballymagarry Road or any of the housing developments in the area since last Wednesday to contact them.