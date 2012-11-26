Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mike Nesbitt said the UUP had grave concerns about the security situation

An Ulster Unionist Party delegation is to meet PSNI Chief Constable Matt Baggott later over the security situation in Northern Ireland.

Party leader Mike Nesbitt said the UUP had "grave concerns" about terrorist activity.

They will be meeting Justice Minister David Ford later in the week.

Monday's delegation will be led by Mr Nesbitt and will also include Policing Board member Ross Hussey and justice spokesman Tom Elliott.

"We will impress on both the chief constable and justice minister that there is an absolute need to have a proper security plan in place that will deal with the increased terrorist activity throughout Northern Ireland," Mr Nesbitt said.

"It is also vital that individuals, whether it is those who are current members of the security services, former members or indeed the wider public who are potential targets for these terrorists, are given the proper access to security measures and assistance from the police and authorities."