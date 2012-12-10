Londonderry rocket: Three men due in court
- 10 December 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three men in their 40s are due to appear in court in Londonderry later charged with terror offences.
It follows the discovery of a home-made rocket in a car stopped in the city on Thursday night.
The men are charged with possession of explosives, conspiracy to murder and having articles for use in terrorism.
A 41-year-old man who was also arrested was released unconditionally. Police said the rocket was of a type used to attack armoured vehicles.