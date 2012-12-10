Image caption The bomb was found in a car in the Creggan area of Londonderry

Three men in their 40s are due to appear in court in Londonderry later charged with terror offences.

It follows the discovery of a home-made rocket in a car stopped in the city on Thursday night.

The men are charged with possession of explosives, conspiracy to murder and having articles for use in terrorism.

A 41-year-old man who was also arrested was released unconditionally. Police said the rocket was of a type used to attack armoured vehicles.