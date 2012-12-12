Norman Moffatt murder: Man on perverting justice charge
A 49-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a pensioner in Coleraine, County Londonderry, 11 years ago.
Norman Moffatt, 73, was attacked in January 2001 as he walked home along Railway Road.
He was stabbed once in the stomach and died two months later.
The man is charged with perverting the course of justice and will appear at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Earlier this year, a 42-year-old man was charged with the fatal stabbing of Mr Moffatt.