Image caption Police received a number of reports about counterfeit £50 notes

Police have arrested two people after counterfeit currency was passed in businesses in Counties Down, Armagh, Fermanagh and Tyrone.

The incidents involved fake Bank of England £50 notes.

Police stopped a car on the Dundalk Road at about 15:40 GMT on Thursday after receiving a number of reports from Newry businesses about fake notes.

A number of items were recovered from the car. A 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man are being questioned.

Police urged businesses to be vigilant in the run-up to Christmas.

"Police would advise local business people, staff and members of the public to take a few minutes to check notes carefully before accepting them and always report any suspicious incidents to police," a spokesperson said.

"If you inadvertently receive a note that you believe to be counterfeit, you should take it to the nearest police station."