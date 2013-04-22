Gutter pair steal from elderly woman in Banbridge
Thieves have stolen money from an elderly woman after calling at her house and telling her they had cleaned her guttering.
Two men called to the woman's house at Churchview Drive in Banbridge on Saturday morning.
They told the woman they had cleaned her guttering at the back of her house and asked her to come and check it.
The woman and one of the men went back into the house where she gave him money, while the other man stole cash.
Both men left on foot.