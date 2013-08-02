Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The incident happened at a house in Woodvale Park

Police have released the name of the man stabbed and killed at a house in Dungannon, County Tyrone.

He was 36-year-old Luis Nazario Ximenes and was originally from East Timor. He had been living and working in Dungannon.

A 34-year-old man who was arrested after the death is still being questioned by detectives.

It is believed Mr Ximenes died after he was stabbed at the house in Woodvale Park during on Thursday.

It is believed that the man who was arrested is also originally from East Timor.

There was reportedly an argument between the two men, who knew each other.

Police have set up an incident room at Dungannon police station and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.