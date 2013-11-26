Scottish independence: UK relationship 'will be rich and close'

The White Paper says: "It will be for the rest of the UK to decide what its flag will be. It is possible for the rest of the UK to retain the Union Flag if that is what it wants. The Union Flag, the first version of which dates from 1606 - before the political union of 1707 - could be used in Scotland as people think fit. For example, the Union Flag is flown in some Commonwealth countries along with the country's own national flag."