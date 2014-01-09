Cullybackey: Sleeping 12-year-old boy hit by brick
- Published
A 12-year-old boy has been hit in the face by a brick that was thrown through his bedroom window as he slept on his bed in County Antrim.
It happened at Kilmakevit Square in Cullybackey, just outside Ballymena, at about 01:30 GMT on Thursday.
The child was left with swelling above his eye and was badly shaken by the incident.
A number of other windows in the house were also smashed during the incident.
The boy's mother, who was also in the house, was not injured.
Police said a motive for the attack has yet to be established.