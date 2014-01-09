BBC News

Cullybackey: Sleeping 12-year-old boy hit by brick

Published
Media caption,
The brick was thrown through the window of a house at Kilmakevit Square in Cullybackey

A 12-year-old boy has been hit in the face by a brick that was thrown through his bedroom window as he slept on his bed in County Antrim.

It happened at Kilmakevit Square in Cullybackey, just outside Ballymena, at about 01:30 GMT on Thursday.

The child was left with swelling above his eye and was badly shaken by the incident.

A number of other windows in the house were also smashed during the incident.

The boy's mother, who was also in the house, was not injured.

Police said a motive for the attack has yet to be established.

