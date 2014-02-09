Image caption Burglars forced their way into a house in Antrim on Saturday

Two masked men beat a man with a metal bar in a burglary in Antrim on Saturday.

It happened at Kilgreel Road at about 11:00 GMT. The burglars had forced their way into a house.

They hit one of the occupants with what is thought to have been a metal bar. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A second man who was in the house at the time was not injured.

Police have appealed for information.