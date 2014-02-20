Image caption Part of the road between Warrenpoint and Rostrevor in County Down collapsed last week

It will cost almost £1.4m to repair roads damaged in the recent storms in Northern Ireland, the Department for Regional Development has said.

The largest single bill is £382,000 to fix the sea wall at the Rostrevor Road near Warrenpoint, County Down.

Part of the wall and the road between Rostrevor and Warrenpoint collapsed into the sea last week.

Strong winds of up to 80mph battered Northern Ireland during the storms causing disruption for many people.