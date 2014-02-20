£1.4m roads repair bill after Northern Ireland storms
- 20 February 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
It will cost almost £1.4m to repair roads damaged in the recent storms in Northern Ireland, the Department for Regional Development has said.
The largest single bill is £382,000 to fix the sea wall at the Rostrevor Road near Warrenpoint, County Down.
Part of the wall and the road between Rostrevor and Warrenpoint collapsed into the sea last week.
Strong winds of up to 80mph battered Northern Ireland during the storms causing disruption for many people.