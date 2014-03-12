Eating disorders: Concern over NI shock treatment

"Obviously we did not want her sent away, we weren't saying, 'please, please, please, send our daughter somewhere else', but looking back on it now having seen her transferred to a proper specialist unit in London, and treated there for six months, if we were going through that again, we would say after two weeks, 'this isn't working, it isn't ever going to work, can she go somewhere where people have the experience and the expertise to cope with such a severe case'," he said.