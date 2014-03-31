Lough Ree: Divers recover missing angler Daryl Burke's boat
Divers searching for a missing County Armagh angler have recovered debris from his boat, which sank on a County Westmeath lake.
Daryl Burke, 30, from Portadown, was fishing on Lough Ree with two friends when the boat sank on 20 March.
David Warnock, 27, from Richhill, County Armagh, died after being rescued from the lake.
Another member of the fishing party, 60-year-old John Trimble, is recovering from his injuries.
Their fishing boat was located at about 19:00 BST on Monday, nearly two weeks after the accident.
Dara O'Malley-Daly, from Malin coastguard, who is co-ordinating the search, said a marker had been placed on the location where the boat was found.
'Exact location'
He said the discovery of the boat was a very significant development.
"It is excellent to have an exact location now," he said.
"We've been searching in the area extending three miles, four miles, at stages. Now we have located the boat. It's sitting in five metres of water, so today we will be concentrating all our efforts in that particular area."
He added: "It's a very long wait for the family. We are all conscious of that. The whole aim of this is to return the missing angler back to his family."
Divers resumed a search of the lake at about 09:00 BST on Tuesday.
The three fishermen belonged to a County Armagh angling club. They had been planning to camp on an island when they got into difficulties.
Police divers and volunteers from local sub-aqua clubs have been searching the water, while civil defence volunteers have been combing the shoreline.