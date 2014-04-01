Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall visit Fermanagh
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have visited County Fermanagh at the start of a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.
The Royal couple's first engagement was the Enniskillen Castle Museums.
They were shown the Drumclay crannog, an ancient burial site that was discovered in 2012.
Prince Charles was also given a tour of the Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers Regimental Museum, where he was given an overview of the regiment's history.
Meanwhile, the Duchess viewed a painting that depicted the Queen's visit to St Michael's Catholic Church during her Diamond Jubilee visit to the area.
She also viewed a display of Belleek china and a block of butter unearthed in a Fermanagh bog that was found to be more than 1,000 years old.
On their second engagement of the day, the couple were given a tour of Florence Court, an 18th century mansion.
On Tuesday evening, the Royal couple attended a reception at Hillsborough Castle hosted by the Northern Ireland Tourist Board (NITB).
Guests included Secretary of State Theresa Villiers, Stormont Enterprise Minister Arlene Foster and NITB chairman Howard Hastings.