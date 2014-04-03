UVF 'behind racist attacks in Belfast'
Police have said the loyalist paramilitary group the UVF has been orchestrating racist attacks in south and east Belfast.
ACC Will Kerr told the Policing Board it had contributed to an overall 70% rise in hate crime in Belfast.
He said: "It has a deeply unpleasant taste of a bit of ethnic cleansing."
The Policing Board also discussed the violence in Larne, County Antrim, on Sunday by another loyalist paramilitary group, the UDA.
Asked about the status of the UVF and UDA ceasefires, Chief Con Matt Baggott said it was a matter for the government, not him.