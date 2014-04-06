Fr Dermott Harkin may leave parochial house due to anti-social behaviour
A parish priest in Londonderry may be forced to leave his parochial house in Creggan because of persistent anti-social behaviour, a Sinn Féin councillor has said.
Kevin Campbell said Fr Dermott Harkin had been disturbed by groups of young people drinking in a laneway close to the house late at night.
Police said they had increased patrols in the area.
Mr Campbell said Fr Harkin had been left exhausted by what had happened.
"He doesn't want to leave the Creggan, but he's going to have to move to the cathedral to actually get rest and respite," he said.
"I think it's an indictment on this community that a shocking event like this has to happen and I would be appealing to the young people out there, and especially to their parents, you need to be understanding and find out what your children are at."
Police said they had received several reports of young people drinking and causing annoyance in Fanad Drive.
They said the public could report anti-social behaviour in their area by contacting their local neighbourhood team or the new non-emergency number 101.